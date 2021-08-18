Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New $8.95 Million Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,946,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 1.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJT. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 347.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. The stock had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,710. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

