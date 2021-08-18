Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 52,686 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Sunrun by 2.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 208,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,634,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 30,820 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,344,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.03. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. On average, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $9,098,231. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

