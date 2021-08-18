Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 138.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. 7,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,846. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

