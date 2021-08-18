Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 182.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STIP. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 96,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 111.9% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 826.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the period.

STIP stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.11. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,740. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.02 and a twelve month high of $107.15.

