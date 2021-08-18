Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.94 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 54,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 89,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 12,658.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,432,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 24,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,946. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%.

