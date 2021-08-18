Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 39,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

