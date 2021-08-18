Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 812 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.81. 39,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,334,071. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $103.77.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.