Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of GLV stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

