Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0967 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.
Shares of GLV stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.41.
About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund
