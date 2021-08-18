CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after buying an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after buying an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,836,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,667,000 after buying an additional 940,115 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in CMS Energy by 387.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 648,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 515,645 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,291 shares of company stock worth $1,530,505. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.17%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

