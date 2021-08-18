CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Head-To-Head Comparison

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CNA Financial and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 1 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75

CNA Financial currently has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.96%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given CNA Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNA Financial is more favorable than BlackRock TCP Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNA Financial and BlackRock TCP Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $10.81 billion 1.09 $690.00 million $2.70 16.01 BlackRock TCP Capital $172.10 million 4.79 $71.37 million $1.43 9.97

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock TCP Capital. BlackRock TCP Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CNA Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. BlackRock TCP Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. CNA Financial pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BlackRock TCP Capital pays out 83.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CNA Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CNA Financial and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 10.99% 9.15% 1.76% BlackRock TCP Capital 109.65% 9.84% 4.33%

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats CNA Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations. The Property & Casualty Operations comprises of three segments: Specialty, commercial and international. The Specialty segment provides professional, financial and specialty property and casualty products and services. The Commercial segment includes property and casualty coverages sold to small businesses and middle market entities and organizations primarily through an independent agency distribution system. The International segment underwrites property and casualty coverages. The Outside Property & Casualty Operations consists of two segments: Life & Group and Corporate & Other. The Life & Group segment includes the results of the individual and group long term care businesses that are in run-off. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the corporate expenses, including interest on corporate debt, and the results of

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. We invest primarily in debt of private, middle-market companies with enterprise values typically between $100 million and $1.5 billion, including complex situations requiring specialized industry knowledge. While we invest primarily in senior debt instruments, we have the flexibility to provide financing solutions at any level of the capital structure. With our rigorous approach to due diligence, active investment monitoring and long-term perspective, we are an ideal partner for companies and sponsors seeking a stable source of capital.

