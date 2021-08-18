Cobinhood (COB) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges

Cobinhood (CURRENCY:COB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Cobinhood has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Cobinhood has a total market cap of $187,426.37 and $27,420.00 worth of Cobinhood was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobinhood coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.38 or 0.00855136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00048002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00104086 BTC.

About Cobinhood

Cobinhood (COB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Cobinhood’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 410,999,847 coins. The official website for Cobinhood is www.cobinhood.com . The Reddit community for Cobinhood is /r/cobinhood and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cobinhood’s official message board is medium.com/@Cobinhood . Cobinhood’s official Twitter account is @cobinhood and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobinhood is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that features zero transaction fees and zero cut on margin funding interest earnings. It provides cryptocurrency trading, margin trading/funding, futures trading, and ICO Underwriting Services. It guarantees 100% reserve for cryptocurrency deposit. Furthermore, its ability to process millions of orders per second has rendered it as a cryptocurrency exchange that is capable of conducting high frequency trading. “

Buying and Selling Cobinhood

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cobinhood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cobinhood should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cobinhood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

