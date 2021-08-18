Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.81 Per Share

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.805 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78.

Cogent Communications has raised its dividend by 54.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 370.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 270.6%.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $72.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 659.79 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.56. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $147.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.78 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $180,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,283. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

