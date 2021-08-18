Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is Thomas Story & Son LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 139,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Cognex makes up about 4.4% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.89. 8,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,864. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.84. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.