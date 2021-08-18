CoinFi (COFI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $82,273.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 18th. CoinFi has a total market cap of $865,346.00 and $82,273.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. CoinFi’s official website is www.coinfi.com . The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

CoinFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

