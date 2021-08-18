Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Short Interest Up 80.4% in July

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 80.4% from the July 15th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 399.8 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLEGF shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coles Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

Shares of CLEGF stock opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93.

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. The company operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. It provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise through 824 supermarkets, including coles online and coles financial services. The company operates coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery; and provides insurance, credit cards, and personal loans to Australian families.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.