Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1,449 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $798,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

