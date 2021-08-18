Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Gap Up to $17.75

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $18.55. Collegium Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 1,449 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 42,286 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $798,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98,309.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,825 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 10,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.
