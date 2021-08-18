Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.35.

CXP stock opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.16. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

