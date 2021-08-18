Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $5,060.00

Columbus Gold Corp (TSE:CGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$5,060.00 and last traded at C$5,060.00, with a volume of 35228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5,050.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4,353.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$991.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -168,666.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.09 and a current ratio of 23.55.

About Columbus Gold (TSE:CGT)

Columbus is a gold exploration and development company operating in French Guiana, France. Columbus holds a major interest in the Montagne d’Or gold deposit in French Guiana. A Feasibility Study for Montagne d’Or was filed in May, 2017, and the permitting process is currently underway.

