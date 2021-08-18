Comparing Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) & Sony Group (NYSE:SONY)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) and Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Koss alerts:

6.5% of Koss shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sony Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Koss shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sony Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Koss and Sony Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Sony Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 1.77% 1.95% 1.33% Sony Group 12.41% 19.58% 4.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Koss and Sony Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $18.31 million 8.33 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A Sony Group $84.90 billion 1.42 $11.01 billion $8.84 11.14

Sony Group has higher revenue and earnings than Koss.

Risk & Volatility

Koss has a beta of -2.66, suggesting that its stock price is 366% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sony Group has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sony Group beats Koss on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label. The company sells its products through national retailers, distributors, audio specialty stores, internet, direct mail catalogs, regional department store chains, discount department stores, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products. In addition, the company produces, acquires, and distributes live-action and animated motion pictures for theatrical release, as well as scripted and animated series, unscripted reality or light entertainment, daytime serials, game shows, television movies, and miniseries and other television programs; operates a visual effects and animation unit; manages a studio facility; and operates television and digital networks, and post-production facilities. Further, it researches, develops, designs, produces, markets, distributes, sells, and services televisions, and video and sound products; interchangeable lens, compact digital, and consumer and professional video cameras; projectors and medical equipment; mobile phones, tablets, accessories, and applications; and metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, charge-coupled devices, large-scale integration systems, and other semiconductors. Additionally, it offers Internet broadband network services; creates and distributes content for PCs and mobile phones; and provides life and non-life insurance, banking, and other services, as well as batteries, recording media, and storage media products. The company was formerly known as Sony Corporation and changed its name to Sony Group Corporation in April 2021. Sony Group Corporation was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.