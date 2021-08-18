Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. provides concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services primarily in U.S. and U.K. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc., formerly known as Industrea Acquisition Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

BBCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.17. 2,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,632. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 23.4% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1,220.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 655,522 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 5.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Concrete Pumping by 8.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

