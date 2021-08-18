Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will post $26.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $26.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.20 million to $116.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $120.51 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $35.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Conifer has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

