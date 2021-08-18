Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) Insider Sells C$47,957.00 in Stock

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (CVE:CEM) insider John Tognetti sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$47,957.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,138,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,899,191.35.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Constantine Metal Resources alerts:

On Thursday, June 24th, John Tognetti sold 448,000 shares of Constantine Metal Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$107,520.00.

CVE CEM opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.67.

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd., engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal project is the Palmer project that include 340 federal mining claims and 63 state mining claims located in Alaska, the United States.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Constantine Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constantine Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.