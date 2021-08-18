ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $7.22. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. ContextLogic shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 269,954 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WISH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 10,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $116,729.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 331,843 shares of company stock worth $3,465,190. Company insiders own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in ContextLogic by 140.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth about $936,000. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

