Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 46.6% in July

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 56,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.32.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CTTAY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.