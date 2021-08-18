Contrasting Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN)

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) and Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avient and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avient $3.24 billion 1.38 $131.60 million $1.73 28.40 Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avient has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Volatility and Risk

Avient has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.96, suggesting that its stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avient and Hong Yuan Holding Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avient 5.19% 14.75% 5.16% Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Avient and Hong Yuan Holding Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avient 0 2 7 0 2.78 Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avient currently has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.86%. Given Avient’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Avient is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of Avient shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Avient shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avient beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. The Specialty Engineered Materials segment provides specialty polymer formulations, services, and solutions for designers, assemblers, and processors of thermoplastic materials; and long glass and carbon fiber technology, and thermoset and thermoplastic composites. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 4,000 grades of engineering and commodity grade resins to custom injection molders and extruders. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel, distributors, and commissioned sales agents. The company was formerly known as PolyOne Corporation and changed its name to Avient Corporation in June 2020. Avient Corporation was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Avon Lake, Ohio.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

