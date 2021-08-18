Contrasting Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK)

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) and Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Markforged and Interlink Electronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 5.67 $1.26 million N/A N/A

Interlink Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Markforged.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Markforged and Interlink Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67 Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Markforged presently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.20%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Markforged is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Markforged and Interlink Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Markforged N/A N/A N/A Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93%

Summary

Interlink Electronics beats Markforged on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

About Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into standard sensor based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides multi-finger capable rugged trackpads; force-sensing resistor sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface technology platforms for various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others; and embedded firmware development and integration support services. The company serves multi-national and start-up companies, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

