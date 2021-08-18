Convergence (CONV) Hits Market Capitalization of $31.48 Million

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Convergence has a market capitalization of $31.48 million and $1.76 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Convergence has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Convergence coin can now be bought for about $0.0325 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00056613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002925 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $377.12 or 0.00839276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00046609 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00100629 BTC.

About Convergence

Convergence (CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 969,264,528 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convergence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convergence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convergence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

