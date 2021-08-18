Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) shares rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.33. Approximately 1,716 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 315,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Convey Holding Parent news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.