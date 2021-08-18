Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

CNM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core & Main presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.

CNM opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

