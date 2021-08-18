Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNM. Barclays initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.

CNM stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. Core & Main has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $27.85.

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

