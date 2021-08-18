CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get CorMedix alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 120,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,804. The stock has a market cap of $223.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. CorMedix had a negative net margin of 10,016.73% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%. Analysts expect that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CorMedix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CorMedix by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CorMedix by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 80,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.