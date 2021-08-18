Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,717 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,442 shares of company stock worth $2,338,850. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

