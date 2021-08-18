Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 43,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 502,717 shares.The stock last traded at $56.65 and had previously closed at $56.64.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.81 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,442 shares of company stock worth $2,338,850. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.
