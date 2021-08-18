Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $210.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $300.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.09.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $208.30 on Tuesday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $203.51 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,930.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,288 shares of company stock valued at $16,694,992 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.