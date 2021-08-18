CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Sells $1,283,821.56 in Stock

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul A. Maleh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CRA International alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of CRA International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $621,741.75.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $673.68 million, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.20. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.32 and a 12 month high of $96.64.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in CRA International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 238,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRA International by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,301,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.