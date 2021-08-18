Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 632,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 21.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
