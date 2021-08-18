Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $105,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 45.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

IWF stock opened at $281.62 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $284.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.13.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

