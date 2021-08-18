Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The LED producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

CREE stock traded down $7.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.42. 291,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18. Cree has a 52-week low of $56.39 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

