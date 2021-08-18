Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $136.00 price target on the LED producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cree from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.46.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Cree has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,044,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,992 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $250,525,000 after purchasing an additional 686,269 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Cree in the first quarter worth approximately $50,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $80,072,000 after purchasing an additional 407,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cree by 68.3% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 743,815 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $72,842,000 after purchasing an additional 301,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

