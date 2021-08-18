Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,078 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.69. 73,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,998,962. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 20,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $642,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,592 shares of company stock worth $2,155,586. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

