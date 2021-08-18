Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,903,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.43.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

