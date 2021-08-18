Crestone Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $36,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $105.89. 122,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,629. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

