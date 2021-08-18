Critical Analysis: Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) versus Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) and Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Bancorp has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial Services has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Bancorp 22.33% N/A N/A Provident Financial Services 33.66% 9.84% 1.24%

Dividends

Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Provident Bancorp pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services pays out 66.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Provident Financial Services has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provident Financial Services 0 2 3 0 2.60

Provident Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Provident Financial Services has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.65%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Provident Financial Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Provident Bancorp and Provident Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Bancorp $63.95 million 4.70 $11.98 million $0.66 24.86 Provident Financial Services $435.74 million 3.93 $96.95 million $1.39 15.80

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats Provident Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

