Critical Survey: Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) vs. Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) and Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63

Soleno Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 886.56%. Outset Medical has a consensus target price of $57.20, suggesting a potential upside of 48.30%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Outset Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soleno Therapeutics N/A -79.06% -51.75% Outset Medical -170.05% -37.89% -31.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soleno Therapeutics and Outset Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.64 million ($0.39) -2.08 Outset Medical $49.94 million 35.77 -$121.49 million ($4.85) -7.95

Soleno Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soleno Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.0% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats Outset Medical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics has collaboration with Vanderbilt University to discover and develop next generation K(ATP) channel activators for the treatment of rare diseases. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

