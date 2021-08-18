Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Acumen Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 10.45. The stock has a market cap of C$50.64 million and a P/E ratio of -5.19. Crown Capital Partners has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$6.05.

In other Crown Capital Partners news, insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. purchased 559,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

