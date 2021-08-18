Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 67.6% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 341.4% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 37,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 10.4% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $196.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.07 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

