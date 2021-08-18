Crust (CRU) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.00 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001319 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007532 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $809.81 or 0.01798382 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010963 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

