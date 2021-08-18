Crust (CRU) Price Reaches $42.40 on Major Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001293 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $740.03 or 0.01642551 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010983 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

