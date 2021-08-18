Crypton (CRP) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded up 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Crypton has a market capitalization of $655,056.44 and approximately $5,750.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002547 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00053848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00057415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00130141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015282 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,348,008 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Crypton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.