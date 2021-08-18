Cryptonovae Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $247,800.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00053407 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00127461 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00150697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,418.96 or 1.00222955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.07 or 0.00887226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.00 or 0.06798639 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,452,944 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

