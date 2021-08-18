CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CS Disco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

CS Disco stock opened at $50.33 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $39.55 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

