CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 146.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 24,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock opened at $127.22 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $143.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.13.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.99 million. Equities analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.

CSWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

